Cabinet should pass resolution to release convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, VCK says

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has urged the State cabinet to again pass a resolution to release all seven life convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, and send its recommendation to the Governor.

In a statement on Friday, the party’s chief Thol. Thirumavalavan welcomed Chief Minister M K Stalin's request to President Ram Nath Kovind to release the seven convicts. However, he said with a view to protecting State autonomy, the Cabinet should pass a resolution again.

He also pointed out that the State Cabinet, under the previous AIADMK government, had passed a similar resolution and sent the recommendation to the Governor, who delayed the decision and finally said only the President could take a decision. Mr. Thirumavalavan alleged that the decision by the Governor was against State autonomy. He pointed out that the State government’s current request to the President, would also lead to justifying the actions of the Governor.

The State government has the responsibility to correct the mistakes of the previous AIADMK government. Till the Governor gives his nod for their release, the seven convicts should be released on parole, Mr. Thirumavalavan said.