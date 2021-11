Cabinet meeting postponed

CHENNAI

19 November 2021 00:51 IST

A meeting of the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, which was scheduled to be held on Friday, has been postponed by a day, a State Government press release has said. The Cabinet meeting will now be held on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Th government said the meeting has been postponed as Ministers have been deputed by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to oversee relief operations in various districts where heavy rainfall has been forecast.

