Cabinet discusses measures to boost industrial climate
A meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday evening discussed measures to improve the industrial climate in the State. The meeting that went on for over an hour discussed incentives that could be offered to some industries either to commence operations and to some others that intend to expand their operations in the State. Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu is expected to brief journalists on Tuesday about some of the initiatives and proposals discussed at the Cabinet meeting.
