Tamil Nadu

Cabinet clears major projects

more-in

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday gave its nod for half-a-dozen industrial projects that would bring big-ticket investments into the State.

The clearances were granted during a meeting of the Council of Ministers, chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the Secretariat.

Investments in the oil and electric vehicle sectors, among others, are likely to be made in Thoothukudi, Kancheepuram and a few other districts.

Official sources said the Cabinet also discussed the incentives to be offered to the companies concerned. The sources added that the decisions made during Monday’s Cabinet meeting would be announced by the Chief Minister soon.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 12:34:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/cabinet-clears-major-projects/article30610278.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY