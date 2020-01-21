Cabinet clears major projects

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday gave its nod for half-a-dozen industrial projects that would bring big-ticket investments into the State.
The clearances were granted during a meeting of the Council of Ministers, chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the Secretariat.
Investments in the oil and electric vehicle sectors, among others, are likely to be made in Thoothukudi, Kancheepuram and a few other districts.
Official sources said the Cabinet also discussed the incentives to be offered to the companies concerned. The sources added that the decisions made during Monday’s Cabinet meeting would be announced by the Chief Minister soon.
