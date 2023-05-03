ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet approves investments worth over ₹35,000 crore 

May 03, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:46 am IST

The major investments include Malaysian energy major Petronas’ proposal to invest about ₹34,000 crore in Thoothukudi to produce green hydrogen

Dennis S. Jesudasan

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired the Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Industrial projects that will bring in investments of about ₹35,000 crore were approved during a meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The major investments include Malaysian energy major Petronas’ proposal to invest about ₹34,000 crore in Thoothukudi to produce green hydrogen, and Geneva-headquartered Swiss company XyloNetics’s to the tune of about ₹700 crore. XyloNetics is into manufacturing of woodwork used in furniture. The Swiss company would operate from the International Furniture Park at SIPCOT estate in Thoothukudi.

The Cabinet also cleared a proposal by a company that is planning to set up an electric vehicles unit with an investment of about ₹70 crore near Chennai.

It cleared the proposals of existing players such as American construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar Inc., which is planning to expand its unit in Tiruvallur district with fresh investment of about ₹400 crore.

It also approved an amendment to extend the period of operation of Wonderla Amusement Park near Chennai. During the meeting, the Chief Minister also reviewed the programmes of four Departments. In a social media post, Minister for Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin said Mr. Stalin had given various suggestions in the Cabinet meeting regarding the implementation of the various announcements that were made in the Assembly. He added the Chief Minister had instructed them to take various people welfare programmes of the DMK government and its achievement during the past two years to the people. Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present in the meeting.

