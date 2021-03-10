Cab operators not too bullish about prospects this poll

Rise in COVID-19 infections and an increase in fuel prices have dampened business sentiment in the election season

Cab operators and travel agents normally expect to make a profit during the election season. But this time around, they are being cautiously optimistic, citing the rising fuel prices.

C. Manivelan, whose vehicles were mobilised for a DMK rally in Tiruchi on Sunday, said the COVID-19 pandemic had brought business to a halt, and the upcoming election, set to take place in the backdrop of a spike in cases, could make matters worse. “Most party workers prefer their own vehicles,” he said.

In their heyday, travel operators used to earn ₹2,000 per vehicle per day. But now, only local party loyalists book vehicles, that too in smaller numbers, for major events. The use of vehicles for campaigning was negligible, he said. During previous elections, the entire fleet was booked in the weeks leading up to the polls, he pointed out.

S. Rengarajan, Tiruchi district secretary, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), said it was still early to expect a marked difference in business.

“Prior to COVID-19, at least 10 trips would be made in a week on average. Now, we cannot say we are making even half that number of trips,” he said.

The customers were not willing to accept the rise in the price per trip caused by the spike in fuel prices. However, a clear picture would emerge once the candidates are announced for each constituency, he added.

Fear of harassment

Some travel operators have been refusing to take trips involving election campaigning, fearing harassment by the authorities. “The police ask us to obtain permits from them, which should be displayed prominently on the vehicles. We get bookings the night before the event, and hence get involved in unnecessary hassles,” a driver said.

S.K. Mahendran, former CPI(M) MLA and State president, CITU, said that since a system for campaigning and a cap on election spending had been enforced, travel operators were not keen on offering their services.

“There has been at least a 50% fall in business during the election season. There was a time when vehicles were booked even to transport voters to the booths to ensure that they cast their votes. Since this activity is now being monitored [by the Election Commission of India], cabs, autorickshaws and vans have lost business,” he said.

However, vehicles are being booked by the District Election Officers to transport poll workers and equipment, Mr. Mahendran said.

P. Vaithiyalingam, whose vehicles are being used to ferry workers in Tiruchi, echoed Mr. Mahendran’s views.

“However, since the officials fix the cost of the trip, we cannot demand extra money. We must be grateful that they are giving us work,” he said.