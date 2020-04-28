Cab drivers to be screened on arrival from Odisha

Cab drivers from Vellore district, stranded in Odisha on Kolkata-Chennai Highway, are expected to reach by Monday midnight and would be screened by health officials on reaching Vellore, said Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram. So far, 123 vehicles had been received in two days. All 132 samples taken on Sunday and Monday from the drivers, who returned, have tested negative. Results for the remaining samples are awaited. The drivers will be sent home and kept under home quarantine for 14 days.

In his message, the Collector thanked the IAS officers from Tamil Nadu working in Odisha.

While providing details on the issue, he said that 47 stranded vehicles had been released from Lakshannath toll plaza in Balasore, Odisha, after the intervention by officials from the Chief Minister’s office and free district administration.

They will be accommodated in KGN Mahal, Perumugai and tested for Covid-19. They would be retained there till the test results are known. Once declared negative, they would be sent home. If found positive, they would be taken to Government Medical College Hospital, Adukkamparai.