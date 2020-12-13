Cab driver in Cuddalore held for car lease fraud

CUDDALORE

13 December 2020 12:13 IST

The District Crime Branch (DCB) police on Saturday arrested a 54-year-old cab driver on charges of cheating several travel agents into handing over their cars to him, by pretending to take them on lease.

The lid was blown off the racket when Palanivel, 49, a travel agent of Vanniyarpalayam in Cuddalore lodged a complaint with the Cuddalore Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav, alleging that an individual, Selvam alias Krishnaselvam, a cab driver of Commandanmedu, had taken his goods-carrier in August promising to take it on lease for six months.

DCB police said Palanivel leased his vehicle and also took a rent of ₹23,000 for the first month. But when there was no further word from Krishnaselvam, Palanivel lodged a complaint with the police.

Preliminary investigations by the DCB revealed that the accused had taken cars of six other travel agents on lease and cheated them.

The DCB police arrested Krishnaselvam and recovered five vehicles from him at Kammiyanpettai. A case has been registered.