CAA | Tamil Nadu CM asks Muslims not to protest, promises protection for all

VIRUDHUNAGAR

01 March 2020 23:52 IST

Centre has given clear explanation about CAA, NPR and NRC, says Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Reiterating that the AIADMK government would protect all people in Tamil Nadu, irrespective of caste, creed and community, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday appealed to Muslims, particularly womenfolk, not to resort to agitations [against the Citizenship Amendment Act] and urged them to carry on with their normal work.

Speaking at the foundation-stone laying ceremony for a new government medical college and 700-bed hospital in Virudhunagar, he said that the Centre had given a clear explanation about the CAA, the NPR and the proposed NRC.

For its part, the Tamil Nadu government had given an assurance that it would not act in a manner that may pose threats to the minorities. Mr. Palaniswami appealed to the people to cooperate with the official machinery and ensure that the State moved forward and brought in development.

Mr. Palaniswami alleged that some outfits for political reasons indulged in misleading and spreading rumours. They should realise the consequences of such irresponsible statements and stop instigating people, he said.

Earlier in Ramanathapuram, he accused the Opposition of spreading rumours on the law and order situation when the State remained “a peace haven”. He charged that some outfits were bent upon tarnishing the image of the State government, “unable to stomach the popularity” the government enjoyed among the masses. The political opponents sought to create an impression as if things were not fine in the State.

“Don’t believe or get carried away by such false propaganda. The State is safe. The law and order is absolutely intact,” he asserted.

Rapport with Centre

In Virudhunagar, he said the cordial relations with the Central government had facilitated in bringing in a volley of mega projects to Tamil Nadu. He added the State would be on the top in the country as far as the health sector was concerned. “Today, dialysis equipment were available even at taluk level hospital. Over 65 % of the deliveries of newborn babies were recorded in government-run hospitals. This was all possible due to the concerted efforts of the government which had a good ‘rapport’ with the Centre in bringing in funds and expertise,” he said. Many steps were being taken by the State to bring down the infant and maternal mortality rate.

The Virudhunagar Medical College and Hospital would be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹ 380 crore spread over 22 acres of land on the Collectorate premises.

Responding to the appeal made by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who was present at the function, the Chief Minister assured that the government would strive hard for a TB free State by 2025.

The Minister said Tamil Nadu was way ahead in establishing its own medical colleges and the fact that the Centre had sanctioned 11 medical colleges in the last year alone to the State was significant. The people would benefit in a big way as they would have not only experts in their locality, but get high class treatment at a low cost.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said the DMK president M. K. Stalin was day dreaming about coming to power in Tamil Nadu. “This is not going to happen...I wish him good luck to remain a day dreamer for many more years,” amidst applause from the gathering. The Deputy CM also said that the State government continued to fulfil the promises made by former Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa in the Assembly and during the electioneering in 2016.

Unable to stomach the popularity, the DMK indulged in creating trouble in the State using the CAA, he charged. “We don't expect any bouquets from the DMK. At least, they should accept that the AIADMK government is implementing its promises,” he said.

Among others Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, Dairy Development Minister K T Rajenthra Bhalaji were present. The request made by Mr. Bhalaji to the CM was accepted and he made a few announcements on the occasion. Earlier, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam welcomed the gathering. Senior ministers from the cabinet, MPs, MLAs and Health Secretary Beela Rajesh were among who took part. Virudhunagar District Collector R. Kannan proposed a vote of thanks. Welfare measures to the beneficiaries were distributed by the Chief Minister and other dignitaries.