CAA: Protests continue across Tamil Nadu

Despite police permission being denied for a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Chennai, students and residents of the city gathered at Valluvar Kottam on Thursday afternoon to register their protest. Protests and demonstrations also continued in other parts of the State on Thursday, the fourth consecutive day of agitations against CAA.

In Tiruppur, as many as 40 college students from various colleges staged a demonstration.

The demonstration was staged near the Tiruppur Corporation office on Avinashi – Tiruppur Road. With the participation of 28 men and 12 women, the demonstration was led by the CPI(M)-affiliated Students’ Federation of India (SFI). “We invited all college students and not just SFI members,” said S. Praveen Kumar, SFI district president.

Students from Government Arts And Science College, Palladam, L.R.G. Government Arts College for Women and Chikanna Government Arts College participated in the demonstration along with a few students from private colleges, Mr. Kumar said. The students raised slogans and held placards against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) during the demonstration.

Police said that the demonstration lasted from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. None of the students were removed from the demonstration as prior permission had been obtained.

In Tiruchi, 36 members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) were detained outside the Tiruchi Railway Junction during a protest march.