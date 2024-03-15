CAA only serves to legitimise Islamophobia: T.N. CM Stalin

March 15, 2024 02:56 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday contended that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) only served to “legitimise Islamophobia”. He made this observation on a social media post on the occasion of the UN International Day to Combat Islamophobia, on March 15, 2024.

“Since 2014, Union BJP Government’s reign has torn apart India’s secular fabric, fostering intolerance and endorsing discrimination against our Muslim community. Their implementation of unconstitutional acts like #CAA only serve to legitimise #Islamophobia,” Mr. Stalin charged.

On International Day to Combat Islamophobia, “let’s unite to crush the communal fascism of the BJP regime and rescue #INDIA’s diverse spirit from their grip,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It may be recalled that the the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on March 11, notified the Citizenship Amendment Rules, 2024 that would enable the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) passed by the Parliament in 2019.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.