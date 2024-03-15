GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CAA only serves to legitimise Islamophobia: T.N. CM Stalin

Mr. Stalin, in a social media post alleged that since 2014, the BJP government at the Centre had “torn apart India’s secular fabric”

March 15, 2024 02:56 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin  | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday contended that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) only served to “legitimise Islamophobia”. He made this observation on a social media post on the occasion of the UN International Day to Combat Islamophobia, on March 15, 2024.

“Since 2014, Union BJP Government’s reign has torn apart India’s secular fabric, fostering intolerance and endorsing discrimination against our Muslim community. Their implementation of unconstitutional acts like #CAA only serve to legitimise #Islamophobia,” Mr. Stalin charged.

On International Day to Combat Islamophobia, “let’s unite to crush the communal fascism of the BJP regime and rescue #INDIA’s diverse spirit from their grip,” he said.

It may be recalled that the the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on March 11, notified the Citizenship Amendment Rules, 2024 that would enable the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) passed by the Parliament in 2019.

