CAA likely to dominate T.N. Assembly session

The Opposition’s demand to pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is among the issues likely to dominate the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session set to begin on January 6.

Since it is the first session of the year, it would commence with the customary address of Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Last week, DMK president and Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin submitted to the Assembly Secretary a copy of his private resolution to be tabled in the House, urging the Centre to withdraw the CAA. Besides this, the rural local body poll results, the long-pending decision of the Governor on the State government’s proposal to release seven life convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET-based medical admissions and the State topping the good governance index are likely to be debated.

The Business Advisory Committee of the House is expected to meet later in the day.

The session is also the first since December 2016 when the 234-member House will meet without a vacancy.