CAA: Chief Secretary invites Muslim organisations for talks

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam has invited leaders of all Muslim organisations in the State for a discussion on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2020, on Saturday evening at the State Secretariat.

In a letter addressed to a representative, Mr. Shanmugam said the meeting will seek to clarify doubts and clear the air on fears among the minority communities with regard to the CAA. Participants can voice their views and concerns on the issues during the meeting, Mr. Shanmugam said.

Incidentally, the intelligence wing of the state police has claimed that anti-CAA protesters were planning to storm government offices across the State and launch an indefinite dharna.

The State government has also put on hold the process for updating the National Population Register (NPR) as it has not received clarification from the Centre on issues raised by the State.

The State has been witnessing anti-CAA protests with various citizens and Muslim organisations holding sit-in protests over the last few weeks.