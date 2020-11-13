Tamil Nadu

C. Samayamoorthy is now Transport Secretary

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday named C. Samayamoorthy the Transport Secretary, replacing incumbent Dharmendra Pratap Yadav.

Mr. Yadav will be posted as Chairman and Managing Director of Overseas Manpower Corporation. Mr. Kumar Jayant, holding that post has been named Commissioner of Treasuries and Accounts.

Mr. Samayamoorthy had been holding the post of Commissioner of Treasuries and Accounts.

