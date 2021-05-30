C. Ramakrishna passes away

CHENNAI

30 May 2021 23:41 IST

He had completed 50 years of practice as advocate in 2003

C. Ramakrishna, a senior advocate at the Madras High Court and the youngest son of the late C.Arunachalam Mudaliar, zamindar of Chunampet, died on Sunday morning. He was 92. He attended The Doon School. He studied M.A. (Eco) in Loyola College and finished his Bachelor of Law degree in Madras Law College. He graduated from Christ’s College, Cambridge, in Comparative Law, including constitutional and administrative law.

His niece and Chennai-based Bharatanatyam exponent Alarmel Valli recalled that he was an eminent barrister who always sought knowledge. “He was practising until his late 80s and he always wanted to learn new things,” she said. His friend and advocate N.G.R. Prasad, who knew Mr. Ramakrishna for over five decades, said he had done a lot of work in the education space too.

He uplifted the lives of many people in his village by providing them good education and healthcare, he added. His other fellow advocates said that he was passionate about farming and was a good tennis player.

Mr. Ramakrishna was the legal adviser to several corporates, including the Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., and Air India.

He was quite active at the Madras Bar Association and completed 50 years of active practice at the bar in 2003.