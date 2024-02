February 29, 2024 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - CHENNAI

C Ram Mohan has been appointed as Organisation In-charge of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) with immediate effect. Mr. Ram Mohan is the grandson of Late L.S. Karayallar, former president, TNCC, as per the statement issued by party’s State president K. Selvaperunthagai.

