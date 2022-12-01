C. Nedunchezhian takes charge as Principal Accountant General of Tamil Nadu

December 01, 2022 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IAAS) officer C. Nedunchezhian on Thursday took charge as the Principal Accountant General of Tamil Nadu.

As the Principal Accountant General (Audit) I, he heads the State-level audit body of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India that audits 21 State government departments and submits reports to the State Legislature, an official release from the Press Information Bureau said.

Mr. Nedunchezhian was involved in the auditing of the Central and State government departments and also various agencies of the United Nations, it said. He is a 1996 batch IAAS officer.

