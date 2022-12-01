  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022LIVE updates: Croatia vs Belgium; Canada vs Morocco at 8.30 p.m.

C. Nedunchezhian takes charge as Principal Accountant General of Tamil Nadu

December 01, 2022 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IAAS) officer C. Nedunchezhian on Thursday took charge as the Principal Accountant General of Tamil Nadu.

As the Principal Accountant General (Audit) I, he heads the State-level audit body of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India that audits 21 State government departments and submits reports to the State Legislature, an official release from the Press Information Bureau said.

Mr. Nedunchezhian was involved in the auditing of the Central and State government departments and also various agencies of the United Nations, it said. He is a 1996 batch IAAS officer.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.