Bypoll verdict proof that there is no political vacuum, says CM

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday said the AIADMK’s “historic win” in the recent Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly bypolls was ample proof that people had full faith and confidence in the party. According to him, the victory had put an end to claims of a political vacuum in Tamil Nadu after the deaths of former Chief Ministers Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi.

Speaking at the party’s thanksgiving meeting at Vikravandi near here, he said DMK president M.K. Stalin had suffered a big defeat, although he tried to divert the voters with tall claims and wrong promises.

Not all can be equal to AIADMK’s founder MGR and Jayalalithaa, he said. The people had sidelined the DMK and the win in the bypolls was a forerunner for the big victory the AIADMK would register in the local body polls and in the Assembly polls to be held in 2021, he said.

Veiled attack

In a veiled attack on cine actor Rajinikanth, the Chief Minister said some persons were claiming that there was a vacuum in leadership in the State.

Terming this untrue and totally unacceptable, he said in politics, anyone could start a political party, but the AIADMK alone would come to power. Taking potshots at those wanting to join politics after serving in other fields for decades, he said politics was not an occupation and only leaders who were devoted to the welfare of the people throughout their lives could succeed. Others would soon disappear and become invisible, unless they have a dedicated approach, he said.