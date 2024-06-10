ADVERTISEMENT

Bypoll for Vikravandi Assembly constituency in T.N. to be held on July 10

Updated - June 10, 2024 12:50 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 12:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, June 10, 2024, announced that the bypoll for the Vikravandi Assembly constituency in Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu would be held on July 10, along with bypolls for 12 other seats across the country.

The vacancy in Vikravandi was declared following the death of DMK legislator N. Pugazhenthi in April this year. The counting of votes is scheduled to be held on July 13, the ECI notification said.

“The Model Code of Conduct shall come into force with immediate effect in the district(s) in which the whole or any part of the Assembly constituency going for election is included..,” it said.

According to the schedule, a gazette notification will be issued on June 14 and the last date of filling of nominations is scheduled on June 21. The nominations received will be scrutinised on June 24. Candidates, if intending to withdraw from their candidature can do so until June 26.

