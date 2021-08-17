Bypoll for one Tamil Nadu Rajya Sabha seat on Sept 13

CHENNAI

The Election Commission of India said the bypoll is for the vacancy caused by the death of AIADMK Rajya Sabha member, A. Mohammedjan; last date for filing nominations is August 31

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the schedule for by-election to one of the three casual vacancies in the Rajya Sabha for Tamil Nadu. The polling will take place on September 13 for the vacancy caused by the death of AIADMK Rajya Sabha member, A. Mohammedjan on March 23.

An ECI press release said August 31 will be the last date for filing of nominations and the nominations will be scrutinised on September 1. The notification will be issued on August 24.

While the poll will be conducted on September 13 between 9 am and 4 pm, the counting of the votes will be done at 5 pm on the same day. The election will be completed before September 15, the release said. [Given the majority enjoyed by the ruling DMK and its allies in the Assembly, its nominee could be elected unopposed.]

The whole exercise will be conducted by following all COVID-19 appropriate protocols.

The Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu has been directed to depute a senior officer to ensure that the instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with, while making arrangements for the conduct of the by-election, the press release added.

By-elections for two other vacancies, caused by the resignation from the Upper House by AIADMK MLAs K. P. Munususamy and Vaithilingam, will be notified later.