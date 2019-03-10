By-elections to 18 Assembly constituencies in TN on April 18

The Election Commission will hold by-elections only for 18 out of the 21 vacant Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu along with the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu on April 18, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, he said by-elections will not be held for Ottapidaram (SC), Aravakurichi and Tirupparankundram Assembly constituencies as election petitions challenging the results in 2016 in these constituencies are pending in courts.

He said that the result in the Ottapidaram constituency was challenged by Dr. K. Krishnasamy of Puthiya Thamizhagam. In Aravakurichi an election petition was filed by one A.P. Geetha and in Tirupparankundram the petition was filed by the defeated DMK candidate P Saravanan.

The by-elections will be held in Poonamallee, Perambur, Thiruporur, Sholingur, Gudiyatham (SC), Ambur, Hosur, Pappireddipapatti, Harur (SC), Nilakkottai (SC), Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Manamadurai (SC), Andipatti, Periyakulam (SC), Sattur, Paramakudi (SC), Vilathikulam, Mr. Sahoo said.

While 18 of these constituencies had fallen vacant following the disqualification of dissident AIADMK MLAs, Thiruvarur and Tirupparankundram had fallen vacant following the death of sitting legislators M Karunanidhi (DMK) and A K Bose (AIADMK). In Hosur, a vacancy was created due to the automatic disqualification of former Minister Balakrishna Reddy following his conviction in a rioting case.

To a query, Mr. Sahoo said the Election Commission had clarified that disqualified MLAs can enter the fray for the Assembly by-elections.

When journalists said that the poll date coincides with the Chithirai festival in Madurai, Mr. Sahoo said it would be taken to the attention of The Election Commission.

According to Election Commission, issue of gazette notification and filing of nomination will be March 19, last day of nomination will be March 26, date for scrutiny of nomination will be March 27 and last date of withdrawal of candidature will be March 29. The results for both Lok Sabha and Assembly by-polls would be announced on May 23.

Mr. Sahoo said that the model code of conduct had come into effect immediately and he will hold a meeting through video conference on Sunday with all DEOs, SPs, Police Commissioners and other higher officials concerned in the DEOs’ jurisdiction.

To a query on roll out of government schemes, he said now they would be monitored closely and the objective of the scheme would be studied.

To a query by The Hindu on whether government can go-ahead and rename the Chennai Central railway station after AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, the CEO said generally what is not started before the moral code of conduct cannot be implemented.

Mr. Sahoo also said that sensitive booths are still under examinations and it also depends on the profile of candidates.

“During last parliamentary elections, two expenditure observers where deployed in each constituency. After the filing of nominations is done, the deployment would be decided,” he said.

Mr. Sahoo said most of the transfers of officials have been done by the departments concerned, ahead of elections.

He also said any supplemental additions or deletions to the voters list would be done 10 days before the final date of filing nomination and the final list would be out two days before the date of election.

Mr. Sahoo said they have enough EVMs and VVPATs to conduct the Lok Sabha elections and by-elections simultaneously

He also said 200 companies of additional forces have been sought for the conduct of elections in the state.