By 2027-28, Tamil Nadu peak power demand may be 23,000 MW

May 08, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu’s peak power demand is expected to be nearly 23,000 MW by 2027-28. It is expected to grow at a compounded annual rate of 5.8% from 17,306 MW in 2022-23.

The Southern Region’s peak demand for 2027-28 is expected to increase from 61 gigawatt (GW) to about 87 GW.

Its installed capacity is expected to increase to about 228 GW from 122 GW, according to the rolling plan 2027-28, Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) report by the Central Transmission Utility (CTU), a wholly owned arm of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.

System adequacy

The rolling plan report has been prepared to assess the transmission system adequacy in the ISTS for the 2027-28 time-frame, CTU said. Tamil Nadu will have the highest peak power demand among the southern States. However, Andhra Pradesh will see the maximum annual growth of 7.7%, it said.

During the system studies for the 2027-28 time frame, a few short-circuit issues were observed in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh because of large inter-connections, CTU said. Some transformers were also observed to be loaded beyond limit in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. Most of these inter-connecting transformers are located in Tamil Nadu.

New network expansion schemes and mitigation measures to address the issues in the Southern Region are being taken up on a continuous basis and would be taken up in the subsequent rolling plan after a detailed analysis.

CTU said overloads were observed in locations with renewable energy potential and measures to control these loadings should be planned in a coordinated manner. Cumulatively, by 2027-28, transmission schemes, at an estimated cost of ₹36,568 crore, are expected to be added to the grid from the Southern Region.

The projected peak power demand for Tamil Nadu by 2027-28 is lower than the 27,392 MW expected for 2026-27, according to the ISTS rolling report for 2026-27.