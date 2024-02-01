GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bustling farmers’ market at Katpadi to be relocated for ROB project

February 01, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Vellore Collector V.R. Subbulaxmi inspected the farmers’ market at Katpadi on Thursday as part of the ‘Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril’ scheme.

Vellore Collector V.R. Subbulaxmi inspected the farmers’ market at Katpadi on Thursday as part of the ‘Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril’ scheme. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The uzhavar santhai (farmers’ market) near Katpadi railway station in Vellore will be shifted to a new, permanent location as the land parcel on which the market is located is likely to be earmarked for the proposed Rail Over Bridge (ROB) project.

Established in 1999, the year in which the concept of the ‘farmers’ market’ was introduced in the State to eliminate middlemen, the uzhavar santhai in Katpadi, spread across 50 cents (21,650 sq.ft) of railway land near the railway station, is of benefit to both farmers and consumers from neighbouring villages.

“As the market is located near to the railway station, it is convenient to buy perishables after returning from work,” said S. Vasanthi, a resident.

The market comprises 72 shops, mostly for vegetables and fruits, directly sold by farmers from the neighbouring villages in Katpadi and Anaicut taluks.

The shops in the farmers’ markets were given for free to farmers on a first-cum-first-serve basis. Every day, a government bus picks up the farmers and their produce from their farms, and brings them to the market.

Every day, on an average, at least 25 metric tonnes of vegetables and fruits are being sold at the market, which is the highest among the six farmers’ markets in Vellore district. At this market, vegetables and fruits cost nearly 20% less than those sold in open markets and by street vendors.

The market has grown in size and patronage over the years.

“The market’s close proximity to bus stops has been advantageous as farmers from remote villages along the Jawadhu Hills (Anaicut taluk) were able to reach the market without any hurdles. We are finding a similar location for the market,” K. Kalaiselvi, Deputy Director, Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business, told The Hindu.  

In the district, farmers’ markets are located in Gudiyatham, Tollgate, Pallikonda, Pernambut, Katpadi, and K.V. Kuppam. Among them, the Katpadi farmers’ market is the only one that operates both in the mornings and evenings. This is due to its high patronage.   Agricultural officials said that the Department has written to the Katpadi Taluk seeking an ideal location, around the same area, for the relocation of the market. Such a location will retain the existing consumers, who are mostly local-train commuters.

Related Topics

Vellore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.