Busting myths, building awareness on ENT care

January 30, 2024 06:54 am | Updated 06:54 am IST - CHENNAI

Naruvi Hospitals and The Hindu together hosted a webinar on “ENT Cares and Concerns: Myths and Realities”. Eminent doctors Mary Kurien (Senior Consultant and Head of ENT, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore), Preethy Mary (Consultant, Dept of ENT, Head & Neck, Vestibular medicine and Cochlear Implant services, Medical Trust Hospital, Kochi) and Nadia Fasal (Consultant ENT surgeon, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore) were the speakers. Yashasvini Rajeshwar (Founder and CEO, Auxo Hub) moderated the session.

Dr. Mary started the proceedings, laying out the broader context of the webinar. She explained the basic anatomy of the ear and common causes of ear pain and concerns around tonsillitis. The participants were cautioned against taking ear health lightly.

Dr. Preethy focused on deafness and balance disorders. Questions relating to tinnitus and headphone use were clarified. She stressed on the importance of attending to hearing loss among older family members. She cautioned against the tendency to treat hearing among children lightly. The solutions and modern medicine available that offer cure to the hearing loss was highlighted.

Dr. Nadia’s focus was on the nose and snoring. The topic included allergies, sinusitis, antibiotic use, and nosebleeds. She also spoke about misconception on home remedies and myths around “hot” and “cold” foods. Importance of medical attention was encouraged.

The doctors also addressed the effect of deficiencies, the need for healthy lifestyles, and the importance of overall physical health in ensuring ENT health. At the end of webinar, doctors suggested though regular ENT checkups are not required, it is important that the symptoms associated with ENT complaints are not ignored.

