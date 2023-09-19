Bust of scholar Tamiloli to be installed in Tamil University: Stalin

September 19, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government would install a bust of Tamil scholar Tamiloli on the Tamil University campus in Thanjavur to mark his birth anniversary, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced on Tuesday.

An official release from the State government said the CM also announced that competitions would be organised among students who excel in Tamil and would be given awards named after Tamil scholar Tamiloli.

A sum of ₹50 lakh would be deposited towards organising such competitions for students, it said. Born at Kurinjipadi on September 29, 1924, the Tamil scholar was initially named Visayarangam.

He took after Subramania Bharathi and Bharathidasan and went on to pen several works of literature and also penned against caste discrimination, it said.