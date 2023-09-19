HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Bust of scholar Tamiloli to be installed in Tamil University: Stalin

September 19, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government would install a bust of Tamil scholar Tamiloli on the Tamil University campus in Thanjavur to mark his birth anniversary, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced on Tuesday.

An official release from the State government said the CM also announced that competitions would be organised among students who excel in Tamil and would be given awards named after Tamil scholar Tamiloli.

A sum of ₹50 lakh would be deposited towards organising such competitions for students, it said. Born at Kurinjipadi on September 29, 1924, the Tamil scholar was initially named Visayarangam.

He took after Subramania Bharathi and Bharathidasan and went on to pen several works of literature and also penned against caste discrimination, it said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.