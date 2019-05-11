Businessman kidnapping case: three suspects in custody

The special teams formed by the police are on the lookout for the accused who kidnapped a businessman from Vellore on Wednesday.

The police said Nandakumar, 24, of Velappadi was abducted by a five-member gang from his office. The gang demanded ₹5 lakh as ransom for his release .

Based on a complaint from the victim’s father with the Vellore North police station, teams swung into action to nab the culprits.

Leader identified

Based on CCTV footage it was found the gang led by one Thorappadi ‘Karuppu’ Jagadish were involved in this crime. Three special teams started searching for the businessman in the neighbouring towns and he was found abandoned near Melvisharam at around 10 p.m. on the same day.

Three people from Palavansathukuppam were detained by the police for interrogation and based on the information one more person was brought into police custody. Special teams have rushed to Chennai to nab Jagadish, who reportedly gave a slip to the police at the checkposts. Investigations are on.