Businessman arrested in money-laundering case

The Central Crime Branch police arrested Haroon Rasheed, a businessman who is considered to be the main accomplice of Mani Anbazhagan, son of late DMK Minister Ko.Si. Mani, in a money laundering case.

Rasheed was part of the network which made outward remittances amounting to more than ₹78 crore by submitting fake bills of entry for imports.

Last year, the Principal Commissioner of Customs, Chennai Docks Intelligence Unit, passed on a tip-off on illegal outward remittances of foreign exchange by certain importers. Based on the input, Indian Bank, Thousand Lights Branch, approached the Customs authorities to ascertain the genuineness of the bills of entry. The Customs authorities replied that the bills of entry submitted by six importers were non-existent. The bank manager, R. Manoharan, lodged a complaint with the police. The police, after collecting evidence of forgery, registered a case against these entities. Waseem Liyakat Ali, proprietor of Galaxy Impex, Linghi Chetti Street, was arrested by the ED and the CCB last May.

In August, Mani Anbazhagan was arrested by the ED on charges of money laundering.