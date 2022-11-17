Business with Udhayanidhi unconnected to politics, Kamal tells partymen

November 17, 2022 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - CHENNAI

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Wednesday met district secretaries of the party at a hotel in the city to discuss the party’s plans for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Haasan reportedly underlined that the party cadres must continue their political activities as usual and not pay heed to the rumours about any possible political alliance that would be formed by MNM for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, sources said.

Recently, DMK scion and Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin and Mr. Haasan had struck a close working relationship, thanks to the huge success of Vikram, upcoming collaborations in the untitled Mani Ratnam - Kamal Haasan project and Indian 2, which has led to a perception that Mr. Haasan would likely form an alliance with DMK for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

However, party spokesperson, Murali Appas said that Mr. Haasan underlined that the successful partnership between Red Giant movies and Raaj Kamal Film International was not connected to politics in anyway. “Our leader said that cadres should continue their political activities as usual and not think about alliance. He said he will take care of alliance,” he said.

Trending

Mr. Haasan also observed that MNM has failed to rally the party’s silent supporters by failing to have more workers on the ground. “He pointed out that in Velachery constituency; the party got 22,000 votes without any visible workers there. So he wanted us to have more workers in the ground,” said Mr. Appas.

Mr. Haasan also reportedly promised the party cadres that he will build a marriage hall in Chennai for party activities.

ADVERTISEMENT