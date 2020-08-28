Short stay ‘business travellers’ exempted from norms

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday exempted “all business travellers” visiting the State for a short stay of 72 hours from quarantine norms in order to give a boost to industry and economic sentiment.
A senior official told The Hindu: “Earlier, these business travellers had to spend 14 days in quarantine. From now on, they do not have to be in quarantine. This order would facilitate business and economy without travelling restrictions coming in their way.”
The e-pass would be issued to “all business travellers relating to the segments, including industry, hospitality, legal, IT/ITES, entertainment, etc., who are visiting Tamil Nadu for a short stay of 72 hours” and they would be exempted from quarantine, a G.O. issued stated. The State government felt the move would “encourage and facilitate business-related travel to Tamil Nadu and would give a boost to the industry and economy sentiment.” The Hindu has a copy of the G.O.
The decision followed the Information Technology Department's representation to the government seeking to exempt a client who had to visit T.N. multiple times and pleaded to exempt them from quarantine norms.
