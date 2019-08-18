Business model of newspapers has become strained, says N. Ram

The business model of newspapers is strained, and obtaining advertisements in general is a challenge today, N. Ram, Chairman, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, said on Saturday.

The Central government had stopped providing advertisements to The Hindu following the publication of articles exposing irregularities in the Rafale fighter aircraft deal, he added.

Addressing the first anniversary celebration of The Hindu Retired Employees’ Welfare Association (THREWA), he said, “It is no secret. The Central government has stopped advertisements. Some of the public sector companies have also stopped.” He added that the newspaper had not approached the Centre over the issue as it was not right to do so.

He said that though there was growth, the print circulation among the younger generation was stagnant. He stressed the importance of organisations like the Alliance for Media Freedom and the Madras Union of Journalists, which is part of the alliance and is providing support to THREWA in safeguarding the rights of journalists.

Appreciating the efforts of THREWA, he said that employees of The Hindu, who were loyal, hard-working and skilled, were the mainstay of the organisation. “Without them, The Hindu would not have become India’s most-respected newspaper,” he added.

All the former employees who spoke at the event recollected how democratic the workplace was and how The Hindu took exemplary care of its employees.

Mr. Ram said one of the biggest achievements of the organisation was helping the families of its employees in getting their children educated and facilitating their personal development. “Thirty percent of the credit for this should go to management while 70% should go to the employees themselves,” he said.

He released a souvenir brought out by THREWA. K. Ranganathan and M. Vedanayagam, former Assistant Vice-Presidents at The Hindu, K. Govindan, president, THREWA, S. Udayakumar, general secretary, THREWA and other office-bearers spoke during the event.