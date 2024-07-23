Business heads in T.N. commend job, skilling initiatives doled out in the budget

Industrialists and Chambers of Commerce in Tamil Nadu have commended the Union government’s budget 2024 announcements pertaining to enhancing job opportunities and skilling initiatives. They also appreciated the government’s support for first-time employees through wage and EPFO schemes. However, a section of them said that there was nothing in specific to the State. Those in the real estate sector also have a few concerns.

Arun Alagappan, president of the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) mentioned that the announcement of the development of investment-ready “plug and play” industrial parks in or near 100 cities was a welcome initiative. “SICCI requests the government to consider creation of the industrial parks in the key hubs of the Defence Industrial Corridor in Tamil Nadu, which will create an unparalleled synergy,” he said.

Srivats Ram, chairman of the Confederation of India Industry (CII) and Managing Director of Wheels India, said that from a Tamil Nadu perspective, the employment incentives were encouraging. “Tamil Nadu has got a large number of MSMEs and the credit guarantee scheme would help them,” he added.

He also said that Tamil Nadu had about 8,600 start-ups and they had been facing a funding winter.

Mr. Ram then said: “Availability of funds has become a challenge for them and that has started to change. Abolishment of angel tax will provide the impetus for funds flow into start-ups.”

Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of TVS Capital Funds, said that this was indeed the ‘Dream Budget’ for startup growth capital. “Equally important was the abolition of the Angel Tax in a single line. Introduced in 2012, this tax caused enormous stress amongst early-stage startup investors and founders. It sent a message that the government “frowned” upon startups, despite an administration that was gung-ho about promoting them. Dismantling the entire law on entry valuation is a bold move,” he noted.

Sharing his views on the announcement regarding stamp duty, Ajit Kumar Chordia, Managing Director of Olympia Group India, said: “This is particularly relevant for Tamil Nadu, which still has relatively high stamp duty and registration fees. In contrast, places like Maharashtra have offered benefits such as stamp duty reductions for women and first-time home buyers,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (Credai) Chennai, said: “We appreciate the initiative encouraging states to lower stamp duties for properties purchased by women or in their names, but we need clarity on how it’s getting implemented in the states.” Credai also said that one of the real disappointments was the change in the long-term capital gain tax from 20% with indexation benefit to a flat 12.5% without indexation benefit. “This is a setback for investors. If someone sells a property after 10 or 15 years, indexation helps offset the inflation cost, and its removal is a significant setback. We urge the Union government to consider providing a 12.5% tax rate with the indexation benefit to motivate investors to invest in real estate,” said Credai.

T. R. Kesavan, president of the Madras Chamber, said: “The Chamber appreciates that the budget is focused on easing business operations, supporting MSMEs, encouraging entrepreneurship, boosting employment. The government has made several forward-looking decisions, focusing on reducing litigation in direct and indirect taxes, revamping MSME schemes, provisioning for agri research, and promoting higher employment opportunities for women and freshers, with an emphasis on skilling, thus providing greater pathways for investments and inclusive growth, while balancing fiscal responsibility.”

Chozha Naachiar Rajasekar, president of the Tamil Chamber of Commerce, said that it was disappointing that there was no budget proposal or allocation of funds for any infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu, including the Chennai Metro Project Fund, railway projects, highways, airport and seaport projects, flood relief etc. He further said that Tamil Nadu people would have been happier if the Finance Minister was more concerned about allocating funds for the state, which had not happened even though the Finance Minister hails from Tamil Nadu.

Vijay P. Chordia, president of the Hindustan Chamber of Commerce, called it a focused budget. “The announcement of increasing the standard deduction for personal taxation from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000 is a welcome measure and the new tax rates as per the new tax regime will definitely improve the middle class,” he added.

