Buses to ferry Anna varsity employees to work

Chennai

19 May 2020 22:46 IST

Faculty members had expressed concerns about commute

Bus services will be provided to faculty members of Anna University to and from the institution. The move follows concerns from the faculty about the mode of commute.

According to a State government order, all institutions were to work at 50% strength from Monday. People who had left the city for their home towns had expressed concerns about their ability to return to work. Fear of infection from the workplace was also a cause for worry.

Advertising

Advertising

The varsity is currently a quarantine facility. A hostel for postgraduate students and the knowledge park building are being used for the purpose.

Returning to work

A faculty member said that the concern was about teaching fellows who had left for their home towns. How the university authorities would account for their leaves was uncertain, a professor said.

A teaching fellow could not make her way from north Chennai on Wednesday. She waited for a bus for two hours. Though buses were run, she was not allowed to get in as she was informed that the vehicle was being run only for Secretariat staff.

The head of a department said that faculty were worried about being quarantined even if they returned to work.

University officials said that they would take a sympathetic view of persons who cannot return due to lack of inter-district transport. “It is a government order and we have to comply with it,” said a senior official.