GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Buses registered outside of T.N. and used as stage carriers to be impounded, warns State Transport Commissionerate

The move comes in the wake of the deadline to re-register vehicles that are registered outside the State, with local Regional Transport Offices, being extended several times

Updated - June 18, 2024 02:22 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 02:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Photograph used for representational purposes only

Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

The Tamil Nadu State Transport and Road Safety Commissionerate has directed transport officials to impound any vehicles including omni buses that are registered outside the State and are being operated as unauthorised stage carriers. The move comes in the wake of the department extending the deadline several times to re-register vehicles that are registered outside the State, with local Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). 

A senior official of the State Transport and Road Safety Authority said the operation of 800 omni buses registered out of the State was resulting in a huge revenue loss estimated at more than ₹32 crore per year to the State government. Despite the Commissioner having held several round of talks with omni bus owners and the deadline given to them ending on June 18, over 800 omni buses that had All India Permits but that were registered in states like Nagaland were being operated in T.N. These vehicles were also creating uneven competition for State Transport Corporations (STCs) because of the low prices they charge. 

RTOs and Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) will soon start impounding these vehicles and in the case passengers are travelling in these vehicles, alternative arrangements would be made to accommodate them in other buses, officials said. 

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / public transport / road transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.