Bus stops on NH in Ambur town shifted to increase space for road-users

Bus stops on the carriageway of the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) in Ambur town near Tirupattur were relocated on Thursday to a portion of an elevated corridor that is under-construction on the highway to provide more road space for motorists, and ensure that people safely boarded and alighted from buses.

Officials of the National Highways Authority of India said vehicle movement was affected on the highway during rush hour, and bus stops on the carriageway reduced the space available for road-users to commute. “Boarding and alighting buses from the stops on the carriageway has always been risky,” V. Parvathi, a commuter, said.

Collector K. Tharpagaraj inspected the ongoing elevated corridor work after many road-users raised complaints of safety issues during boarding, and alighting from, buses.

He directed the officials to ensure the safety of people and prevent traffic snarls on the route.

Separate lanes, two-feet-tall, on both sides of the carriageway have been installed for pedestrians. Pedestrian crossing points were also set up along the stretch.