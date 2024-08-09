GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bus stops on NH in Ambur town shifted to increase space for road-users

Published - August 09, 2024 12:49 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Bus stops on the carriageway of the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) in Ambur town near Tirupattur were relocated on Thursday to a portion of an elevated corridor that is under-construction on the highway to provide more road space for motorists, and ensure that people safely boarded and alighted from buses.

Officials of the National Highways Authority of India said vehicle movement was affected on the highway during rush hour, and bus stops on the carriageway reduced the space available for road-users to commute. “Boarding and alighting buses from the stops on the carriageway has always been risky,” V. Parvathi, a commuter, said.

Collector K. Tharpagaraj inspected the ongoing elevated corridor work after many road-users raised complaints of safety issues during boarding, and alighting from, buses.

He directed the officials to ensure the safety of people and prevent traffic snarls on the route.

Separate lanes, two-feet-tall, on both sides of the carriageway have been installed for pedestrians. Pedestrian crossing points were also set up along the stretch.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.