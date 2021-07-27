Bus services resume in Tirupattur district

Farmers from Vellakuttai can now travel to Chennai, Hosur

The State-run buses used to be the lifeline of S. Kathirvel, a 52-year-old coconut farmer in Vellakuttai village near Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur district, all these years. He travelled to Chennai by bus, at least once a week, with bags of coconuts from his grove to sell at the Koyambedu market. On other days, he would send the coconuts to Chennai for the traders to pick up at Koyambedu.

Life was easy for Mr. Kathirvel until a-year-and-a-half ago. After the pandemic, his business nose-dived with most of his produce ending up at the common market in Vaniyambadi, around 10 km from his village, for throwaway prices.

On Monday, the State Transport Department resumed three bus services to Chennai and Hosur via Vellakuttai village on a daily basis, giving him hope. “Cheap transportation, especially through State-run buses, is key to reviving local business and the economy. In that context, bus services were resumed to connect small villages with big towns and cities,” said Amar Kushwaha, District Collector, Tirupattur.

Bus services resumed on these routes from Monday: Ambur-Vellakuttai (12 trips), Alangayam-Hosur via Vellakuttai (4 trips) and Tirupattur-Chennai via Alangayam and Vellakuttai (2 trips) every day.

After the pandemic, farmers at Vellakuttai had to travel 9 km to reach Alangayam bus terminus to go to places like Vaniyambadi, Ambur, Tirupattur, Hosur, Arcot and Chennai.

At present, Vellakuttai has around 2,000 families, who mainly depend on agriculture including coconut cultivation. Buses remain cheap transportation for farmers in the village. District officials said the frequency of trips to other places would soon be increased.