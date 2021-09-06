Bus services from Jolarpet resume after reopening of schools, colleges

TIRUPATTUR

06 September 2021 01:05 IST

The town is a key railway hub in Tirupattur district

Bus services from Jolarpet, which were earlier suspended due to COVID-19, resumed on Sunday.

As a first step, bus services between Jolarpet and Bargur, covering a distance of around 30 km, were operated by the Villupuram division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation. This would largely benefit farmers from villages like Puthu Koil, Natrampalli and Vellakalnatham.

Bus services from Jolarpet, a key railway hub in Tirupattur district connecting tourists from Bengaluru and Chennai to Yelagiri Hills, was resumed mainly to benefit students, as schools and colleges were reopened after a steady decline in COVID-19 cases in the State.

Jolarpet comprises villages like Vakkampatti, Ediyampatti Ossinattam Vattam and Kudiyana Kuppam. In the coming weeks, bus services would be resumed to these villages and neighbouring towns like Vaniyambadi, Ambur, Krishnagiri, Hosur, Walajahpet and Vellore, officials said.