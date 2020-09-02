Bus, rail services between districts to resume in Tamil Nadu from September 7

Inter-district bus services and intra-State rail services will resume across Tamil Nadu from September 7, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced on Wednesday afternoon.
In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said both government and private bus services would resume with the following of the Standard Operating Procedure in this regard.
The government decided to allow inter-district bus services following representations received from the general public who contended that they had to undertake business and work-related travel to other districts, he said.
The intra-State rail services to begin on September 7 would also have to comply with the SOP in this regard, he said.
The CM also reiterated his appeal to the general public to wash their hands with soap frequently, and to wear face masks and ensure physical distancing norms in public places.
