Bus passengers pay fare at toll plaza in Krishnagiri

Passengers came to the aid of three State Transport Corporation buses that were denied passage through the toll plaza for non-payment of toll fare here on Tuesday. The Hosur-bound bus carrying passengers from Vellore was stopped at the toll plaza. The bus conductors were apparently told that they will not have to pay any fare at the toll plaza. However, according to the toll plaza sources, there was no such exemption and the buses were asked to pay up.

Following this, two buses were pulled off the roads and the passengers were shifted to another bus. However, passengers of three other buses pooled up their own resources and paid the toll gate fare, much to their dismay, choosing not to be delayed for their destinations.