Bus operations come to a halt

The lock down implemented by State Government under section 144 of Cr. PC has been invoked in three districts of Vellore, Tirupattur and Ranipet on Tuesday.

However, drop in bus services during the day, left private employed office goers and traders in a perplexed situation in the evening.

As the State government prepares for a lockdown from Tuesday evening, thousands of people returned to old bus stand to reach their homes.

Commuters claimed that the local buses (which cater to small towns around Vellore) stopped services even before the lockdown began.Several commuters were forced to hire goods carriers to reach their homes, which is another exposure towards the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Social distancing, avoiding crowd gathering was advised but adhering was left to the common man, lamented several commuters.

They (government) should have taken adequate measures to address these issues like forcing the private shops, trading and manufacturing companies to close down to prevent people from stepping out of their homes, commuters charged.Limited number of private buses plied towards Polur, Arni, Cheyyar and on Tuesday. They too stopped their operations before 6 p.m., which left many people taking to private vans, lorries, motorcycles to reach home