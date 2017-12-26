Tamil Nadu

Bus mows down on pilgrims in Tirupur

A state-owned public transport bus on Tuesday morning ploughed into a group of people who were on a pilgrimage by foot from Tirupur to Palani. Six persons were killed two others were injured.

The mishap occurred at Konapuram near Dharapuram.

The bus was going towards Madurai.

