Tamil Nadu

Bus from Cancer Institute begins its awareness drive

A bus from Cancer Institute, Adyar, will travel to 98 places across the State to raise awareness on the disease.

Health Minister Ma. Subrarmanian on Friday flagged off the bus. Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan has issued a letter to all district officials to ensure that the Institute carried out its mission without hindrance.

The officials had been urged to provide a source of power and parking facility for the vehicle.

The awareness drive should be held without causing any problem to the traffic. All guidelines for the pandemic, including distance maintenance and mask wearing, should be strictly followed, the letter said.

Bone donation

In the same event Mr. Subramanian also inaugurated an awareness workshop on bone donation.

The Minister recalled that the Chief Minister and his wife had become a role model by pledging their organs.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2021 1:29:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/bus-from-cancer-institute-begins-its-awareness-drive/article37133498.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY