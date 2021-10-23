Bus from Cancer Institute begins its awareness drive

Health Minister flags off the bus from Chennai

A bus from Cancer Institute, Adyar, will travel to 98 places across the State to raise awareness on the disease.

Health Minister Ma. Subrarmanian on Friday flagged off the bus. Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan has issued a letter to all district officials to ensure that the Institute carried out its mission without hindrance.

The officials had been urged to provide a source of power and parking facility for the vehicle.

The awareness drive should be held without causing any problem to the traffic. All guidelines for the pandemic, including distance maintenance and mask wearing, should be strictly followed, the letter said.

Bone donation

In the same event Mr. Subramanian also inaugurated an awareness workshop on bone donation.

The Minister recalled that the Chief Minister and his wife had become a role model by pledging their organs.