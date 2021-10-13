The AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Tuesday deplored the State government’s “indifference” towards the practice of private omni bus operators charging passengers excessively. In a statement, he said the one-way fare from Chennai to Coimbatore in an air-conditioned bus was ₹2,800, which was just ₹300 less than the airfare. The government had been “keeping itself aloof” after issuing warning, he said, adding that Chief Minister should issue necessary instructions to Transport, Police departments.
Bus fare: OPS criticises govt’s “indifference”
October 13, 2021 01:35 IST
