Bus fare: OPS criticises govt’s “indifference”

The AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Tuesday deplored the State government’s “indifference” towards the practice of private omni bus operators charging passengers excessively. In a statement, he said the one-way fare from Chennai to Coimbatore in an air-conditioned bus was ₹2,800, which was just ₹300 less than the airfare. The government had been “keeping itself aloof” after issuing warning, he said, adding that Chief Minister should issue necessary instructions to Transport, Police departments.