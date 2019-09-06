Bus driver dies of heart attack during journey, passengers safe

Timely action by the driver and conductor of a government-owned bus prevented a major accident at Minnal village near Arakkonam.

The driver, Devadoss (50), from Pothatturpettai, driving a bus from Tiruttani to Mettu Kunnathur near Arakkonam, struggled to control the bus as he got chest pain, but he managed to stop the bus at the edge of the road near Minnal with the help of the conductor, Ayyappan. On seeing the condition of Devadoss, the conductor and passengers rushed him to a public health centre nearby, where he was administered first aid. It came to light that Devadoss had suffered a heart attack. He died on the way to the hospital. But his presence of mind amid severe pain ensured that all 40 passengers traveling in the bus remained unhurt.

Arakkonam taluk police reached the spot and sent Devadoss’ body to the Government Hospital in Arakkonam for post-mortem. Sources close to the family of Devadoss said that he had already suffered a heart attack earlier and was under medication, a police official from Arakkonam taluk said.