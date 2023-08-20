ADVERTISEMENT

Bus crew seek permanent resting facility at new bus terminus in Vellore

August 20, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

The lack of permanent resting facilities, coupled with unhygienic drinking water and pay-and-use toilets at the new bus terminus off the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) in Vellore, is taking its toll on transport staff, especially drivers and conductors.

The new terminus is a key halting point for more than 560 buses of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) and private buses that ply between major cities like Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Chennai, Salem, Tirupati, Puducherry and Tiruchi. At least 1,070 trips are operated every day.

During routine stops, more than 1,200 bus crew visit the terminus. However, they do not have any resting rooms, especially at night. “We are not even allowed to use the toilets in the terminus for free, as the facility is maintained by a private contractor. How many times can we pay for it,” asked S. Kumar, a bus driver.

Despite instructions from Vellore Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian to allow the bus crew free access to the toilets, TNSTC officials said that staff employed by the private contractor stopped drivers and conductors from using them for free. Notices from the Vellore Corporation in this regard were removed.

Spread over 9.25 hectares, the ₹53.13-crore terminus, which was built under the Smart Cities Mission, was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on June 29, 2021.

The facility has 84 bus bays, 83 shops, three food courts, 11 waiting halls and two lifts. Separate rest rooms and ramps have been provided for commuters with disabilities. There is also a multi-level parking lot. On an average, over 75,000 commuters use the facility every day.

“Steps will be taken to provide resting facilities for crew and commuters at the terminus soon,” said Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar.

