ADVERTISEMENT

Bus crew arrested in Vaniyambadi for smuggling illicit arrack

Published - August 06, 2024 11:05 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Five litres of illicit arrack in packets were seized from a private bus at Vaniyambadi bus terminus on Tuesday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A private bus crew was arrested at a bus terminus in Vaniyambadi town near Tirupattur on Tuesday for smuggling five litres of illicit arrack in packets from villages on the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border.

The arrested crew members were identified as K. Hemanath, 42, driver, and V. Shoban Babu, 24, conductor. The private bus was operated between remote villages on the border like Thumberi, Veeramalai and Madakadappa, and Vaniyambadi town every day.

Along with a few commuters, the bus was returning to Vaniyambadi town from Thumberi village when a team from Vaniyambadi Town police intercepted the vehicle. They searched the bus and found a steel box that contained illicit arrack in packets. Police seized the consignment and the bus and registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US