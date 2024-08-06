Bus crew arrested in Vaniyambadi for smuggling illicit arrack

A private bus crew was arrested at a bus terminus in Vaniyambadi town near Tirupattur on Tuesday for smuggling five litres of illicit arrack in packets from villages on the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border.

The arrested crew members were identified as K. Hemanath, 42, driver, and V. Shoban Babu, 24, conductor. The private bus was operated between remote villages on the border like Thumberi, Veeramalai and Madakadappa, and Vaniyambadi town every day.

Along with a few commuters, the bus was returning to Vaniyambadi town from Thumberi village when a team from Vaniyambadi Town police intercepted the vehicle. They searched the bus and found a steel box that contained illicit arrack in packets. Police seized the consignment and the bus and registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.