‘Bus conductors can hand over misbehaving passengers to police’

The State government has said that the bus conductors can hand over a passenger to any police station if the passenger was found harassing women passengers by indulging in obscene acts, including staring, leering, whistling, winking or sexually offensive gestures or singing songs, uttering words, taking any photos or videos or any other form of electronic communication.

A gazette notification on amendments to the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Rules said the conductor may, after a reasonable caution, either alight the passenger or hand over him to any police station.

The notification issued by Home Secretary K. Phanindra Reddy said there should be a complaint book with serially numbered pages to be provided to any passenger for recording his views on the complaints about the shortage of the duties performed by the conductor and shall produce the so maintained books on demand by the police or the officials of the Transport Department for review.