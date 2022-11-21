Bus conductor placed under suspension in Vandavasi

November 21, 2022 11:19 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - VILLUPURAM

The conductor pushed a passenger, who was reportedly drunk and was struggling to deboard, off the bus

The Hindu Bureau

The Villupuram Division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) placed a bus conductor under suspension for yelling at a passenger and pushing him off the bus at Vandavasi in Tiruvannamalai district. According to a TNSTC official, the incident occurred on November 17.

The TNSTC bus was plying from Bengaluru to Vandavasi, and was returning to the bus depot after its trip when a passenger who was reportedly in an inebriated condition struggled to deboard the vehicle. The conductor, M. Prakash, yelled at the passenger and pushed him off the vehicle. The bus then left the spot. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

On Sunday, the TNSTC placed the conductor Prakash under suspension for his behaviour.

CONNECT WITH US