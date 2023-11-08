HamberMenu
 Burst firecrackers that are eco-friendly, urges Collector

November 08, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath has urged the public to celebrate Deepavali festival by bursting firecrackers that are eco-friendly and produce less noise.

In pursuance of the Supreme Court’s order on celebrating Deepavali, the Collector said that the State government had permitted the bursting of firecrackers from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the day of the festival.

The sale of firecrackers manufactured using eco-friendly raw materials is mandatory.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has also taken several steps to create adequate awareness of the environmental degradation caused by bursting firecrackers and the health hazards.

Accordingly, the National Green Corps, eco clubs and voluntary organisations have been established through TNPCB in schools and colleges to create awareness of the same.

The release stated that welfare associations must seek permission from the district administration or the local body to burst crackers as a community in a common place.

The Collector also urged people to avoid bursting crackers with high sound and to refrain from bursting them near hospitals, places of worship, huts and fire-prone areas.

